Matthew McConaughey Adding Children’s Book Author To His Resume

Matthew McConaughey can add children’s book author on his resume when his first publication is released on September 12th. Just Because is billed as a “soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons” that will “explore the contradictions all around us, and how they make us who we are,” according to a news release from Viking Children’s Books.

The book is meant to teach readers to “celebrate how we are all full of possibility.” An audiobook narrated by McConaughey will be released by Listening Library. “I wrote Just Because for your kids, for my kids, and for the kid in all of us,” McConaughey said in a statement. “We’re all as young as we’re ever gonna be, so let’s just keep learning.”

This may not be just a one and done. “As my own kids grow up and I keep learning how they’re measuring the world around them, I think it’s inevitable that I’ll follow up with some more fun approaches to living that we can all enjoy,” he said.