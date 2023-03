Matthew McConaughey’s wife shared a sweet pic on his Instagram of him giving his son, Livingston, a hair cut. 14-year-old son Levi looks on and dad looks like he’s concentrating pretty hard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Alves McConaughey (@camilamcconaughey)

We’re a little upset she didn’t share the final result, but we’re sure it looks great!