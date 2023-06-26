Maury Povich Launches His Own Line Of Home Paternity Tests

Well this makes sense. Maury Povich spent 20 years on TV revealing paternity answers to anxious couples and then that explosive aftermath. Now, you can have your own Maury Povich moment at-home with his line of DNA paternity tests. He’s calling it, “The Results Are In,” and partnered with the lab that ran thousands of tests for his show.

Povich said, “I know this. I’ve been around paternity testing for more than 20 years,” “I know … how we can help those people who are looking for fathers, fathers who are looking for children, fathers who don’t think they’re the fathers, fathers who think they’re the fathers, and we can unite families.”

The testing kits included instructions and everything you need, and then samples are sent to the diagnostics center. The confidential results will then arrive in 2-3 days with an alleged 99.99% accuracy rate.

His show ended last summer after 31 seasons!