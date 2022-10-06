McDonald’s Confirms Return of Halloween Pails

McDonald’s is celebrating Halloween with a blast from the past!

The fast food chain is officially bringing back its Happy Meal Halloween pails!

The McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin pails first made their debut in 1986.

Besides getting your Happy Meal in them, you can use each pail for trick-or-treating!

The pails will make their return at participating McDonald’s locations from October 18 through 31.

Did you have any of these pails when you were a kid? Which are you most excited to get this year? What else should McDonald’s bring back?