Meet The Ladies Who Inspired “80 For Brady”

A new movie with four Hollywood legends is inspired by the true story and friendship of five women. Friends Betty Pensavalle and Elaine St. Martin were founding members of a passionate fan club devoted to NFL quarterback Tom Brady. They are the inspiration behind “80 for Brady,” starring Hollywood veterans Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin. Betty and Elaine are keeping their friendship going after one passed away, and the other two are in assisted living.

Their story got out thanks to Betty’s grandson, Max, who works in Hollywood. He tossed out a Hail Mary pitch to make a movie about grandma and her girls, and Tom Brady hoped on board. He sent a video message to tell the ladies they are making the movie! Betty and Elaine even had their own private premiere, though sadly Tom couldn’t be there.

So precious! “80 For Brady” hits theaters February 3rd.