Source: YouTube

Former pro basketball player turned daydtrader, Grant Ellis, will be able to dry his tears with all the roses he’ll be handing out as “The Bachelor”. Current “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran gave him the boot, but now he’ll be the on breaking hearts when his season airs next year.

Before that, you can watch “The Golden Bachelorette” try to find her happily ever after starting September 18th!