Meta Rolls Out Paid Ad-Free Option For European Facebook And Insta Users After Privacy Ruling

LONDON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram users in Europe are getting the option to pay for ad-free versions of the social media platforms as a way to comply with the continent’s strict data privacy rules.

Parent company Meta said Monday that starting in November, users on desktop browsers can pay about 10 euros ($10.60) a month while iOS or Android users will pay roughly 13 euros.

The higher prices reflect commissions charged by the Apple and Google app stores on in-app payments.

The fee will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March, when Meta will start charging 6 euros for each additional account.