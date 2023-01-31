Michael Jackson’s Nephew Will Play His Uncle In A New Biopic

Antoine Fuqua is directing an upcoming biopic about Michael Jackson called simply, Michael. Obviously, the pressure is on to find the right person to play Michael and they held a worldwide casting. But they ended up only needing to go to Michael’s family, because brother Jermaine Jackson’s second-youngest son got the gig. This is the first major film role for Jaafar Jackson. Heck of a first role! The movie will cover all aspects of Michael’s life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”

The project has the blessing of the Michael Jackson estate, which may influence the way it covers the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that plagued him throughout his career and even after death.