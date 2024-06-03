Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Fight Postponed

Source: YouTube

The much-hyped boxing match between 28-year-old Jake Paul and 57-year-old Mike Tyson was set be live-streamed July 20th on Netflix, but now has been pushed back due to Tyson’s ulcer flare-up.

According to a statement from fight promoter MVP, doctors want Tyson to cut back to only light training for the next few weeks, and both fighters agree that it’s only fair to allow equal training time for a competitive match. The fight will still take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, sometime later in 2024.