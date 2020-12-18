Mine developer to appeal US decision to reject Pebble permit
FILE - In this July 13, 2007, file photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska, near the village of Iliamma. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A mine developer says it will appeal a Trump administration decision denying a permit to build a copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska. The head of Northern Dynasty Minerals said in a statement Thursday that the government’s rejection was unprecedented. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied the company a permit in November, saying its plans to develop the mine were against the public’s interest and didn’t adhere to the Clean Water Act. The proposed Pebble Mine would have been built on state-owned land in the Bristol Bay region, near the world’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery.