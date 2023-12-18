Minnie Driver Explains The Savage Reason She Looked Sad At The 1998 Oscars

The 1998 Academy Awards were a huge moment for young screenwriters/actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. They won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”, also starring Minnie Driver.

Driver played Damon’s love interest and they dated in real life. But maybe what you didn’t know was that Damon broke up with Driver on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and kind of failed to clue Driver into that fact before saying it on national TV. And that was a few weeks before the Oscars. But to rub even more salt in the wound, Damon brought his new girlfriend to the Oscars!!!

So yeah, understandable Driver didn’t look super stoked to watch Damon get the award.