Mom Opens A Cafe Where People With Disabilities Can Work

Source: YouTube

Maureen Stanko is mom to Nick, her 20-year-old autistic son and she was worried about what he would do after high school. So she opened the So Much To Give cafe, a restaurant in Cedars, Pennsylvania, that employs people with disabilities – and helps them grow.

It took three years to get off the ground but she opened it with a philanthropist named Kathy and Nick’s former therapist. They employ 63 people, 80% of which have a disability. They work as greeters, food runners, sous chefs, dishwashers and servers. And it also taught other lessons…it taught Nick how to sit in a restaurant as a diner. And if he gets up or makes noise, it’s totally fine.