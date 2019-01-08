Moose wanders into Alaska hospital

By RACHEL D’ORO

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A moose wandered into a hospital building Monday in Alaska’s largest city, and Stephanie Hupton was ready with her phone camera.

Hupton works in medical billing at a physical therapy office inside a medical office building attached to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage. When a patient mentioned a moose was inside her building, she dashed out the door and started recording a video.

The footage shows the massive animal browsing around some greenery near an entrance before it stands gazing at the camera.

Hupton said the moose briefly lingered before sauntering out through a motion-activated door.

It was an experience Hupton never expected when she moved to Anchorage three years ago from Carroll, Iowa, where she saw her share of deer and cows, but nothing as exotic as a moose.