More Americans escaping China virus zone quarantined in US
A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in San Diego. One of two jets carrying Americans fleeing the virus zone in China landed Wednesday morning at Miramar after first landing at an Air Force base in Northern California. The passengers are scheduled to be quarantined at the Southern California military base, officials said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
SAN DIEGO (AP) – Americans fleeing the virus zone in China were being screened at two California military bases where they will be quarantined for 14 days. Two jets carrying about 350 people landed at an Air Force base in Northern California. Officials say 178 of them will spend two weeks there while others flew on to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego to be quarantined. One child from the plane is being evaluated at a hospital after suffering a fever. An Air Force spokeswoman says the passengers fleeing the Chinese city of Wuhan who will stay at Travis Air Force Base will be housed in a base hotel.