More funding needed to maintain Alaska earthquake sensors
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Officials say a project that maintains seismic monitoring stations in Alaska needs more funding to continue fully operating. The Anchorage Daily News reported scientists, lawmakers and federal agencies are promoting the permanent installation of the Transportable Array Network. The National Science Foundation project was installed temporarily beginning in 2014. Officials say the stations can monitor earthquake activity and track weather, wildfires and volcanoes. The system can also detect North Korean nuclear testing. Many of the stations in northern and western Alaska are set to be removed over the next two years if funding is not secured to maintain them permanently.