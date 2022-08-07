More Migrants Bussed From Texas Arrive In NYC

(New York, NY) — Another bus load of migrants from Texas is arriving in New York City as a political battle heats up between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Eric Adams. It’s the second time in three days that a bus has arrived from Texas with asylum seekers who were forced out by Governor Abbott. Mayor Adams says the city will do what it can to help. Governor Abbott says he’ll continue to send buses with border-crossing migrants to cities like New York and Washington, D.C. in protest of the Biden Administration’s border policies.