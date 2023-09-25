More Schools Across Country Adopting 4-Day Weeks…For Parents, The Challenge Is Day 5

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of school systems around the country have adopted four-day weeks in recent years, mostly in rural and western parts of the U.S. Districts cite cost savings and advantages for teacher recruitment.

Still, some experts question the effects on students who already missed out on significant learning during the pandemic.

For parents, there is also the added complication, and cost, of arranging child care for that extra weekday.

In Missouri, the number of districts routinely getting three-day weekends has more than doubled since the pandemic hit.

Some lawmakers have pushed back, arguing students need more time with teachers.