More than 140 employees to be laid off at Alaska airports
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The food service provider for the Anchorage and Fairbanks airports says it will lay off more than 140 employees because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. HMSHost said in letters to state officials that the layoffs will comprise of 123 workers from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and 19 at Fairbanks International Airport. The layoffs at the Anchorage airport will affect businesses such as Anchorage Marketplace and Cinnabon. The Fairbanks layoffs will affect stores such as The Local and Starbucks. The workers were originally furloughed in March. The layoffs are expected to be permanent on Oct. 15.