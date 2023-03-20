Morgan Wallen Beats Drake’s Billboard Record

Morgan Wallen is still living his best life with all 36 songs from his new album, “One Thing At A Time”, now taking up a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart!

That’s over a THIRD of the songs and a new record. The old record was Drake with 27 in 2018. So Morgan has nine more than that. And here’s another fun story…Morgan caught a guy singing his song going through TSA at the airport and started singing it with him! Then he took pics with the guy’s family!