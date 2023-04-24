Morgan Wallen Gets 7th Week On Top Of The Chart, Takes A Spill On Stage

Morgan Wallen is now in an elite club with his album One Thing At A Time spending a seventh consecutive and total week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. That’s something only one other act has done in the last decade, the other one being Taylor Swift. Wallen has done so with One Thing At A Time and his previous release, Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2021. Swift did it with Folklore (eight weeks in 2020) and 1989 (eleven weeks in 2014-15).

BTW, the KFC Yum Center played host to Wallen last Thursday when he took a spill on stage thanks to heavy smoke covering the stage! He laughed it up and kept going…#pro.

