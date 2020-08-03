Murder, arson charges filed against Anchorage man in Seattle fire
SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors say a deadly fire that sent people jumping from a fourth-floor window at an apartment building-turned motel in Seattle in July was apparently set in retribution over a stolen laptop. The Seattle Times reports Jesse Puff of Anchorage, Alaska, was charged Friday with two counts of murder, arson and three counts of assault in connection with the July 13 early-morning blaze prosecutors say was started in the building’s rear stairwell with jugs of gasoline. After two people died from their injuries at Harborview Medical Center, Puff was arrested Tuesday in Seattle. He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.