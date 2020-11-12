Murkowski resource report disappoints Pebble Mine opponents
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters after delivering an annual speech to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Opponents of Alaska’s Pebble Mine say they are disappointed with U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s wording of a bill to fund federal resource agencies. Alaska Public Media reported Murkowski was involved in releasing the bill that includes a passage about the mine in an explanatory report. The Republican senator can help determine the Pebble project’s outcome because she chairs the appropriations subcommittee writing annual bills to sustain the U.S. interior department and environmental agencies. SalmonState Director Tim Bristol says Murkowski appears to have passed up a chance to back her October statement saying Pebble is the wrong mine in the wrong place.