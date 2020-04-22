N. Carolina ballot probe defendant now faces federal charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The political operative already accused in state court of absentee ballot fraud during a 2018 North Carolina congressional election now faces federal charges. Court documents show Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. was indicted by a federal grand jury this month on four counts related to accusations that he fraudulently received Social Security benefits while getting paid for political work. Dowless has been at the center of a state elections and criminal investigation probe into illegal ballot “harvesting” in the 9th Congressional District campaign. Dowless and others were indicted in state court in 2019. Dowless’ state counts are still pending.