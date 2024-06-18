“Napoleon Dynamite” Promotes Ore-Ida’s “Tot-Protecting Pants”

Source: YouTube

For the 20th anniversary of “Napoleon Dynamite”, Ore-Ida got the genius idea to make some tot-protecting pants. And the ONLY pitchman had to be Napoleon himself, Jon Heder.

They resemble Napoleon’s joggers, but with a red, zippered tot-protecting pocket on the upper leg. The pants were already sold out, but Ore-Ida says they’ll restock. Because no matter how bad the economy’s doing, there’s always money for the important things in life.