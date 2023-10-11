NASA Shows Off Its First Asteroid Samples Delivered By A Spacecraft
October 11, 2023 9:20AM AKDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is showing off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft.
Scientists and space agency leaders took part in Wednesday’s big reveal at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The ancient black dust and chunks are from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 60 million miles away.
A NASA spacecraft scooped up the samples three years ago and then dropped them off during a flyby of Earth last month.
Scientists anticipated at least a cupful of rocks, the most ever brought back from an asteroid.
They’re still not sure how much came back because the main sample container has yet to be opened.