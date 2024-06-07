National Donut Day Deals And Freebies
June 7, 2024 3:42AM AKDT
It’s National Donut Day! Here’s how to celebrate with freebies and deals!
**Duck Donuts is giving you a free cinnamon sugar donut just for walking through the door!
View this post on Instagram
**Dunkin’ is giving out a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage.
IT’S NATIONAL DONUT DAY! GET A FREE DONUT WITH ANY BEVERAGE PURCHASE
— Dunkin’ (@dunkindonuts) June 7, 2024
**Krispy Kreme is offering a free “favorite” donut (not including the limited-time-only Dolly Parton “Southern Sweets” collection, but includes a variety of classic and cake donuts)
Who’s celebrating #NationalDoughnutDay with us! pic.twitter.com/mhsk590mZR
— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 7, 2024