Native corporation buys Brown Jug
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — An Alaska Native village corporation from the Kodiak Island region has acquired the state’s largest retailer of liquor, wine and beer. The Anchorage Daily News reported the Afognak Native Corp. announced it had completed the purchase of the Brown Jug chain from Canadian firm Alcanna Inc. An Alcanna earnings statement says the sale will generate about $21 million. The deal includes the chain’s 21 stores in the Anchorage area, Wasilla and Fairbanks, plus a warehouse. Brown Jug employs 218 Alaska residents and generates more than $80 million in yearly revenues.