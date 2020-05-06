Navy SEAL recruits resume training while social distancing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy SEAL recruits and their instructors are being tested for the coronavirus as the candidates in one of the military’s most grueling programs return to training with new social distancing guidelines. Capt. Bart Randall says everyone in the first phase of training will be tested to try to detect if anyone is infected but asymptomatic. About 170 recruits and their instructors returned to training after it was paused in mid-March as a precaution. Instructors now wear masks and shout into megaphones rather than recruits’ faces as the Navy tries to stop the spread of the virus.