Netanyahu To Meet With President Biden And Vice President Harris

This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 28, 2023. Biden and Netanyahu spoke Monday, March 18, in their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza, conduct of war. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a long-awaited White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden and likely Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at an important moment for all three politicians.

Netanyahu’s White House visit Thursday comes during growing pressure on all three leaders to find an endgame to Israel’s war in Gaza and engineer the return of hostages held there.

Biden is aiming to get Israel and Hamas to seal his proposal to release hostages in Gaza over three phases as a legacy-affirming achievement.

White House officials say the negotiations are in the closing stages but there are issues needing to be resolved.