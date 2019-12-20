New charges filed in assault case outside of Wasilla
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska State Troopers say additional charges have been filed in a Dec. 5 assault case outside of Wasilla that left three people injured.
Troopers say an unborn child carried by one of the assault victims died.
The original three defendants were charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and robbery and now face an additional charge of murder an unborn child.
A grand jury handed down indictments last week. The grand jury also indicted three additional defendants, who face charges of kidnapping, assault, robbery and murder of an unborn child.
All six defendants are in state custody.