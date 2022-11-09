New Docuseries To Tell Casey Anthony’s Side of the Story

If you love true crime shows, this should be right up your alley. Peacock is doing a new docuseries focused on the highly-controversial Casey Anthony trial — told from the perspective of Anthony herself.

The world was shook after Anthony was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee and has stayed pretty quiet about it ever since. She did, however, give an interview in 2017 where she admitted that she sleeps “pretty good at night” and doesn’t “give a sh*t what anyone thinks about me.”

In Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, she appears to be taking a less abrasive approach. The new docuseries will share Anthony’s side of the story as well as “feature Casey’s personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense’s evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm.”