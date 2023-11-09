New Island Emerges After Undersea Volcano Erupts Off Japan, But Experts Say It May Not Last Long

TOKYO (AP) — An undersea volcano’s eruption off Japan three weeks ago has provided a rare view of the birth of a tiny new island, but experts say it may not last long.

The undersea volcano just off the southern coast of Iwo Jima started its latest series of eruptions on Oct. 21.

A Japan Meteorological Agency volcanic analyst said that by early November, a new island had formed that is about 328 feet in diameter and as high as 66 feet above the sea.

About one-tenth of active volcanos around the world are in Japan which sits on the Pacific “ring of fire.”