New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed on highway
This undated photo released by the New Mexico State Police shows Officer Darian Jarrott. Authorities say, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Jarrott was making a traffic stop was fatally shot on a highway and that the attacker was chased and later died in a shootout with authorities. (New Mexico State Police via AP)
DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico State Police officer making a traffic stop was fatally shot on a highway and that the attacker was chased and later died in a shootout with authorities. The officer who was killed Thursday has been identified as Darian Jarrott. He had been a state police officer since 2015. The attacker was identified by authorities as 39-year-old Omar Felix Cueva. The state police have said Jarrott was assisting U.S. Homeland Security Investigations on Thursday. State Police Chief Robert Thornton says Cueva was on his way to the city of Las Cruces to do a drug deal.