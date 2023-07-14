NEW POLL: Americans Are Widely Pessimistic About Democracy In The United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans.

Majorities of adults say U.S. laws and policies on key issues don’t do a good job of representing what most Americans want, on issues ranging from the economy and government spending to gun policy, immigration and abortion.

According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 53% say Congress is doing a bad job of upholding democratic values, compared with just 16% who say it’s doing a good job.