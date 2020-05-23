New York eases ban on gatherings
By KAREN MATTHEWS and DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dropped the state’s absolute ban on gatherings of any size Friday, issuing an executive order saying up to 10 people are now allowed to be together as long as they abide by other social distancing guidelines adopted during the coronavirus pandemic. The order represents one of the biggest steps yet the state has taken to loosen rules adopted in March that have barred anyone but essential workers from getting together unless they live in the same household. People assembling will still be required to stay 6 feet from other people and wear a mask in public when distancing is not possible.