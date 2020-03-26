New York mobilizes against virus, Trump urges action on aid

NEW YORK (AP) — New York authorities are mobilizing to head off a potential public health disaster in the country’s largest city as President Trump urges Congress to act on a critical aid package. With New York’s emergence as the nation’s coronavirus hot spot, a makeshift morgue has been set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city’s police have been told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing. The coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force is warning New York cases could grow and is urging New York residents to follow public health recommendations.