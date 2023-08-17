Nick Jonas Falls Into A Stage Hole

Nick Jonas took a little tumble when one leg fell into a hold on stage!

It happened during the JoBros concert in Boston on Tuesday night. He walked backwards away from the edge of the stage while singing “Sail Away,” and tumbled into the hole. He looked surprised as he dropped down to waist level, but being the pro he is…quickly popped back up and finished the song. Kevin and Joe both saw the fall and smirked at Nick while continuing the performance.

That was night #3 in the Jonas Brothers’ massive tour of North America and Europe. They did another show in Boston last night and are heading to Connecticut today.