Nicki Minaj Arrested Live on Instagram

Source: YouTube

Nicki Minaj had to cancel her concert in Manchester after her flight out of Amsterdam went sideways due to her arrest. She was livestreaming on Instagram when police confronted her about having drugs, and hauled her to the precinct.

Airport security reportedly found weed in her bag, and her security guard claims it was his. According to TMZ, seems like it was cleared up rather quickly and she was released paying a small fine. But that was enough to throw a big wrench in her Manchester show.

