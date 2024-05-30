Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour

May 30, 2024 7:03AM AKDT
New Kids On The Block stopped by ABC News for a chat about their upcoming “The Magic Summer Tour” and their first album in 11 years.

They recently were a part of the grand finale of “American Idol” performing with contestant KAYKO.

Do they ever get tired of singing their classic hits? Nope. “It feels fresh and new every single night.”

 

 

