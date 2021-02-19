No violations found in contract to Dunleavy donor’s grandson
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska Department of Law investigation has found there were no violations of state law or regulations in a contract awarded to the grandson of a major donor to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s 2018 election campaign. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the law department outlined its conclusions in a Jan. 29 memo about the sole-source contract awarded to Clark Penney. Developer Bob Penney gave more than $350,000 to a group supporting Dunleavy’s campaign. The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority awarded Clark Penney a 2019 contract for economic development work worth $8,000 monthly that was not advertised or opened to bidding.