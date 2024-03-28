Noah Kahan Collaborating With…A Stick

Source: YouTube

Noah Kahan is stopping by Sesame Street’s upcoming 55th season in a unique collaboration… with a stick. And the stick is PUMPED. In a promo, the stick is super stoked to be getting his moment in the spotlight. Elmo and his puppy Tango join the fun…good times!

Noah Kahan Helps ‘Sesame Street’ Celebrate the ‘Season of the Sticks’: Watch https://t.co/xVXgpwIL1C — billboard (@billboard) March 27, 2024