Noah Lyles Out With Covid, More Broken Records And A Men’s Basketball Nail Biter

Source: YouTube

Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles managed a bronze in the men’s 200m final despite having Covid and being forced to end his Olympics run after that. Athletes are allowed to compete despite having Covid. Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts clinched good and silver in the men’s 110 m hurdles.

The ladies continued to dominate in track as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record on her 25th birthday in the 400-meter hurdles, while Tara Davis-Woodhall claimed gold with an epic long jump! The U.S. men’s basketball team made an epic comeback against Serbia fueled by “Chef” Steph Curry’s 36 points.