Non-lethal munition ignites clothing of suspect in pickup

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 35-year-old Fairbanks man sought by Alaska State Troopers exited his pickup with his clothes on fire after officers fired a chemical agent inside the truck.

Troopers say the man, a convicted felon, was treated for injuries. Troopers recommended charges including weapons misconduct to state prosecutors.

Troopers took a call Wednesday afternoon of a man slumped over his steering wheel outside a convenience store between Fairbanks and North Pole.

A witness said the man had a gun in his hand and a bottle of beer next to him. When he refused to get out, troopers launched a chemical agent inside.

Troopers say the man sat on the non-lethal munition and exited with his clothes on fire.

Troopers extinguished the fire. Emergency responders transported the suspect to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

