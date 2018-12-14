North Slope police identify worker killed at oilfield

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Authorities have identified the Alaska worker killed last week at a North Slope oil field.

The Anchorage Daily News reports 36-year-old Shawn Huber died early Dec. 7 at Milne Point in what the North Slope Borough Police Department says was an “equipment accident.”

Huber was employed by Kuukpik Drilling, a contractor for Hilcorp Alaska. Public records list a Wasilla address for Huber.

Kuukpik Drilling and Hilcorp did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment Thursday.

Borough police chief Jeffrey Brown says Huber died at the Innovation 1 drill rig.

He says the state medical examiner is conducting an autopsy and the police department’s investigation remains open.

The Alaska Occupational Safety and Health office is also investigating the death.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com