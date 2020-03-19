Norwegian musher achieves boyhood dream, wins Iditarod race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — As a boy in Norway, Thomas Waerner dreamed of American muscle cars and winning the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. On Wednesday, one of those dreams came true as Waerner won the nearly 1,000-mile sled dog race across Alaska. He blew away the competition and left the closet musher to him about five hours behind. Waerner picks up $50,000 and a new pickup truck for winning the world’s most famous sled dog race. He took his dogs over mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and across treacherous Bering sea ice to the finish line in Nome in 9 days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 47 seconds,