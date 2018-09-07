Not guilty plea entered for Alaska woman in girls’ deaths

This undated photo released by the Fairbanks Police Department shows Stephany Lafountain. Stephany Lafountain is charged with killing a 4-month-old in 2015 and a 13-month-old in November 2017. Police say the first child's death was consistent with suffocation. The child last year died of lack of oxygen to the brain. (Fairbanks Police Department via AP)

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A not guilty plea has been entered for a woman accused of killing her two infant daughters years apart, with the second child’s death occurring shortly after authorities say the mother searched the Internet for “best ways to suffocate” and “ways to kill human with no proof.”

Stephany Lafountain of Fairbanks is charged with murder in the deaths of a 4-month-old girl in 2015 and a 13-month-old girl last November. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports her public defender entered the plea on her behalf Wednesday and asked that she now be known legally as Stephany Bilecki, her maiden name.

Police reopened the first daughter’s death after investigating the second death in November. Fairbanks police say they found similarities in the two cases. A grand jury indicted her last week.