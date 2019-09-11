      Weather Alert

NRA cancels Alaska meeting to focus on gun legislation

Sep 11, 2019 @ 12:17pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The National Rifle Association has cancelled a board meeting in Alaska’s largest city this week to focus on gun control related legislation in Washington.

NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam confirms in an email to The Associated Press the board meeting was “relocated due to the Second Amendment related business in Congress.”

The House Judiciary Committee was meeting Tuesday to consider gun bills, including a “red flag” law and a ban on large-capacity magazines.

More KFQD
Podcasts
Anchorage police identify 2 found dead in apartment
Anchorage police release name of man killed in fiery crash
Woman trying to cross Alaska glacier dies in fall
Woman killed, man injured in crash near Anchorage airport
Dave OnDemand