NSYNC Performs Several Songs Together On Stage

People lucky enough to snag a free ticket in to Justin Timberlake’s “One Night Only” show on Wednesday (March 13) at The Wiltern in Los Angeles got a HUGE TREAT!! *NSYNC performed on stage together for the first time since 2013!!!

Per Variety: After joining Timberlake, the four other members—JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick—ran through a few of their biggest singles as a fivesome. They wandered into the audience as the DJ cut up “Girlfriend,” and came back to the stage to sing glimpses of “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Each of them took a seat for “Paradise,” their concluding number, which Timberlake explained that they had just practiced.

Of course people hit record on their phones!

And there's merch…

JT posted a snippet from the track on his IG: