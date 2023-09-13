Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

‘NSYNC Reunites On Stage At The MTV VMAs

September 13, 2023 6:36AM AKDT
The crowd went bonkers…including Taylor Swift…when JT, JC, Lance, Joey and Chris walked out to present the first MTV VMA of the night for Best Pop Video. It was tough competition between Taylor’s “Anti-Hero”, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed”, Dua Lipa “Dance The Night”, Miley Cyrus “Flowers” and Olivia Rodrigo “Vampire”.

But it went to Taylor and not only did she get the Moonman from ‘NSYNC’s “golden pop hands”…Lance have her friendship bracelets too!

 

 

And tell us your heart didn’t skip a beat with this tweet!

 

REMINDS US OF THISSSSS

