‘NSYNC Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With A Tease Of Their First Song In Two Decades

Wellness check on fans of ‘NSYNC after seeing them together on stage at the VMAs…now THIS!

Here’s a taste of “Better Place,” their first single since 2002. The song will be featured on the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together‘s soundtrack when it drops on September 29. Recent promotional materials for the Dreamworks film hinted at a potential reunion.

Posters for Trolls Band Together showed part of the band’s logo and a QR code. The QR code goes to TakeYouToABetterPlace.com with a song sample.

Justin Timberlake, of course, is back as the voice of Branch for this third movie in the franchise.

Are you as excited for this as we are?! So far, no new album is in the works. Boo.